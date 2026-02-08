Chandrababu Naidu Using Laddu Issue To Divert Attention From Failures: YSR Congress

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Feb 8 (IANS) YSR Congress Party leader and former minister Kurasala Kannababu on Sunday accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of repeatedly dragging the Tirupati laddu issue into public discourse to divert attention from what he described as the failures of his government.

Speaking to the media in Kakinada, Kannababu said that despite being in power for 20 months, the government has failed to implement key promises and resorts to raising the laddu controversy whenever it faces criticism.

Kannababu, who is the North Andhra regional coordinator of the YSRCP, alleged that for political gain, Chandrababu Naidu is tarnishing the sanctity of Tirumala, hurting Hindu sentiments, and attempting to politically target YS Jagan Mohan Reddy through what he termed false propaganda.

He pointed out that even after the Supreme Court-monitored CBI Special Investigation Team (SIT) made it clear that there was no evidence of animal fat adulteration, the ruling coalition continues its alleged misinformation campaign. He also said that the ghee samples cited in the controversy were drawn after the coalition came to power, and that approvals to Bhole Baba Dairy were originally granted during Chandrababu Naidu's earlier tenure.

Kannababu said the SIT report clearly recorded that ghee tankers rejected by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) during the coalition government's period re-entered the system through backdoor routes and were later used, yet the blame was being shifted to the YSRCP.

He criticised coalition leaders for questioning how ghee could be procured at low prices, reminding them that ghee had been supplied at even lower rates during Chandrababu Naidu's previous tenure. He condemned claims that adulterated laddus were sent even to Ayodhya, calling such statements irresponsible and asserting that they were unrelated to the TTD, as the consignments were sent by individual board members.

He stressed that former TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy himself approached the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe as he had nothing to hide, and alleged that the ruling side began its propaganda even before the investigation was concluded. He questioned whether dragging a deity worshipped by millions into political battles was not an insult to faith.

Accusing Chandrababu Naidu of attacking Hindu dharma itself, Kannababu said that after being exposed by the SIT findings, the Chief Minister was now introducing new claims such as the alleged use of“toilet cleaning chemicals” in laddu preparation to keep the controversy alive.

He alleged that Chandrababu Naidu is trying to use BJP support to politically target the YSRCP and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He contrasted this with the previous YSRCP government's record, claiming it protected Hindu interests, built around 3,000 temples, constructed temples dedicated to Lord Venkateswara in multiple cities, and issued orders recognising Tirumala's seven hills and banning non-Hindu religious propagation there. He accused the current ruling coalition of failing to protect temples and instead presiding over their neglect.

Kannababu further alleged that when YSRCP leaders demand apologies for what they term false allegations, they face abuses, attacks and police cases. He claimed incidents involving petrol bombs and acid bottles, vandalism at leaders' homes, and misuse of the police machinery to intimidate the opposition, describing the situation as“jungle raj”.