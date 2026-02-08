403
UK Foreign Office Investigates Mandelson’s Post-Ambassador Pay-Off
(MENAFN) The UK Foreign Office is reviewing a financial settlement awarded to Lord Mandelson following his dismissal as ambassador to the United States, according to reports.
Sources indicated the review was launched after new information surfaced regarding Mandelson’s contacts with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, alongside the initiation of a separate police investigation in the UK.
Reports suggest the Labour peer may have received up to £40,000 ($49,200 USD) as a pay-off after being removed from his post in September due to his associations with Epstein. Late on Saturday, sources from No. 10 called for Mandelson to either return the funds or donate them to a charity supporting victims.
Mandelson’s legal representatives have been approached for comment. The review follows police searches of two properties linked to him on Friday, conducted after the recent release of US files showing email exchanges between Mandelson and Epstein concerning fiscal policy.
Mandelson has not been arrested.
Government sources confirmed that a financial settlement had been reached between the Foreign Office and Mandelson but did not disclose the exact amount.
