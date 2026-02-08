India's Strong Stance Led To US Trade Deal: Odisha BJP's Jatin Mohanty

BJP Hails 'Win-Win' Trade Deal

Odisha state BJP Vice President Dr Jatin Mohanty on Sunday welcomed the India-US interim trade agreement, calling it a win-win for both countries and a victory for India's growing economic leverage. Speaking with ANI, he framed the development not just as a policy shift, but as a testament to India's "strong stance" on the global stage. According to Mohanty, the U.S. "had to back down" after realising that India's massive economy is too vital to ignore or isolate. A mutual agreement was reached to stabilise trade, with tariffs reduced to 18%.

"The India-US trade agreement had been under discussion for a few years. Due to issues, the U.S. president announced an increase in tariffs... But later, following discussions and the government's strong stance, the American government had to back down. They realised that they could not ignore such a large economy... Yesterday's announcement stated that tariffs have been reduced to 18%... This is a mutual agreement that benefits both countries," said Mohanty.

Details of the Interim Agreement

The agreement, capped at 18%, marks the end of a high-stakes standoff that had previously seen the US implement aggressive protectionist measures. The United States and India announced a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal, mutually beneficial trade, reaffirming their commitment to a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) launched by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025.

India's Commitments

As part of the framework, India has agreed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US agricultural and food products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.

US Reciprocal Measures

On the other hand, the United States will impose a reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent on goods originating in India, including textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber products, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal goods and certain machinery. Subject to the successful conclusion of the Interim Agreement, the US has said it will later remove reciprocal tariffs on select items, including generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts. The United States will also remove tariffs on certain aircraft and aircraft parts from India, which were imposed to address national security threats, the joint statement said.

India also intends to purchase USD 500 billion of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal over the next five years. (ANI)

