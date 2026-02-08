Surajkund Mela Tragedy: Cop Dies, 13 Hurt Govt To Cover Costs

Following a tragic incident at the Surajkund International Crafts Festival, where a joyride collapsed on Saturday evening, resulting in the death of a police officer and injuries to 13 others, Haryana Tourism Corporation Limited Managing Director Parth Gupta on Sunday said that the state government will bear the entire cost of treatment of the injured.

He further informed that an Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)-level committee has been constituted to investigate the incident and the amusement park area at the festival venue has been closed with immediate effect.

Government Response and Investigation

Speaking to reporters, Parth Gupta said the incident occurred in the evening hours at an amusement park operating within the Surajkund Mela premises. He confirmed that a police inspector, identified as Jagdish, who was deployed on duty at the site, lost his life while attempting to rescue people after the ride malfunctioned. "At around PM, an accident occurred at a joyride in the fair at an amusement park here... Almost 12 people were admitted in the hospital yesterday and our inspector Jagdish who was on duty, lost his life yesterday while doing the rescue work... The government is covering all treatment costs... The CM will make an announcement regarding compensation for the victims... All ride safety measures were being performed regularly... An ADC-level committee has been formed to investigate this matter... An FIR has also been registered on the incident... The amusement park has been closed with immediate effect...," Gupta said.

Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha also confirmed that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. Addressing mediapersons, he said the accident took place at around 6:15 PM on Saturday and immediate emergency response measures were initiated. "The incident occurred at around 6:15 PM yesterday... Ambulances were stationed here immediately... All the injured and Inspector Jagdish were rushed to the hospital... An ADC-level committee has been formed to investigate this mechanical failure," Sinha said.

Amusement Park Closed, Festival Continues

Earlier in the day, officials said the amusement ride area at the Surajkund International Crafts Festival was temporarily closed as a precaution following the incident. The area will remain closed until the investigation is completed and all safety checks are thoroughly reviewed. "The 39th Surajkund International Crafts Festival will continue as scheduled on Sunday. In light of the recent unfortunate incident, the amusement ride area has been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure until further investigation is complete," an official said.

The administration further added that a comprehensive review of safety standards is currently underway and the incident is being investigated in detail by the authorities concerned. "All other cultural, craft, food, and entertainment programmes within the festival grounds are completely safe and operating smoothly. The safety of tourists and the general public is the top priority of the administration and the Fair Authority," an official further added.

Chief Minister Extends Condolences

Following the incident, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed grief over the death of the police inspector and extended condolences to his family. He also directed officials to ensure proper and immediate medical care for the injured. In a post on his official X handle, the Chief Minister said, "I am deeply saddened by the accident that occurred during the Surajkund Mela in Faridabad. I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of the person who lost his life in this incident. At the same time, necessary directions have been issued to the concerned authorities for the appropriate and immediate treatment of the injured individuals. The Haryana government is fully committed, with utmost promptness and sensitivity, to providing all possible assistance to the injured and their families." (ANI)

