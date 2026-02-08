Viral Video From UP Shows Unwell Lawyer Rushed On Handcart After Ambulance Delayed

In Jaunpur, a woman lawyer was rushed to hospital on a handcart after she collapsed in court on Saturday evening. Colleagues said repeated calls for an ambulance brought no immediate help, and the vehicle arrived about 45 minutes later.

A troubling incident from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur has drawn attention after a woman lawyer was rushed to hospital on a handcart when she suddenly fell ill. The episode took place on Saturday evening inside the court premises. According to people present there, the advocate collapsed and became unconscious, creating panic among colleagues and visitors.

Lawyers at the spot said they immediately called for an ambulance. However, they claimed that no vehicle reached the court for a long time. Colleagues said they made several calls, but help did not arrive.

#जौनपुर में स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था भगवान भरोसे,न्यायालय परिसर में महिला अधिवक्ता को आया अटैक, ठेले से ले गए हॉस्पिटलचार दिन पहले दीवानी मे एक अधिवक्ता की दीवानी न्यायालय परिसर में हार्ट अटैक से मौत का मामला थमा ही नहीं था, #jaunpur @jaunpurpolice @zilahospital #UpdateNews twitter/5Ot8Prd99e

- Atul sharma journalist (@AtulSha48746751) February 8, 2026

Reports suggest that the ambulance reached only after about 45 minutes, by which time her condition had already worsened.

With no medical help available and the advocate lying unconscious, her colleagues decided not to wait any longer. They placed her carefully on a handcart and rushed her to a nearby hospital. Witnesses said the quick decision helped her receive treatment in time, which may have saved her life.

A bystander recorded a video showing the unconscious lawyer lying on the cart while colleagues pushed it through the court area. The clip soon went viral on social media. The footage has sparked anger and raised serious questions about the state's emergency response system and ambulance availability.

Claims ambulance was earlier present but not available

Some people at the court said an ambulance had been seen in the area earlier but was not present when the emergency happened. This has added to public concern about preparedness at important public places like courts, where large numbers of people gather daily.

The woman lawyer is now reported to be safe after receiving timely care at the hospital. However, the incident has become a reality check for many.

If an ambulance is not quickly available at a busy courthouse, people are asking what ordinary citizens can expect during emergencies. Authorities are expected to review the response and address the gaps.