U19 World Cup Champs India Get Grand Welcome On Mumbai Arrival

After winning their sixth ICC Under-19 men's cricket World Cup title, India U19 team arrived in Mumbai on Sunday and cricket fans showered a grand and celebratory welcome upon their arrival at the airport.

A Hero's Welcome

Yogesh Kamlakar Mhatre, father of Captain Ayush Mhatre was also present at the airport to welcome his son. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Ayush has made the entire nation proud by winning the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup and bringing the trophy home."

Captain Ayush Mhatre made 214 runs in seven matches at an average of 30.57 and a strike rate of 113.22, with three fifties and wickets at an average of 12.42. A fine all-round performances including a three-fer against Pakistan too, a total of two three wicket hauls and a wicket in the final.

Fast bowler Henil Patel took 11 wickets in India's winning campaign of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026. Speaking to ANI on his arrival in Mumbai, Patel said, "The mindset of the team was to win the World Cup for the nation. My aim is to play for the senior Indian team."

The wicketkeeper batter Abhigyan Kundu said, "We are feeling very happy after winning the World Cup for India." Kundu has played a pivotal role in India's title-winning campaign. He made 239 runs in five innings at an average of 59.75 and a strike rate of 87.54, with two fifties, He was also the 10th highest run-getter in the tournament.

Dominant Final Performance

India won their record-extending sixth U19 World Cup after thrashing England in a high-scoring final by 100 runs at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on February 6.

Opting to bat first in the final, India made 411/9 thanks to opener batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's breath-taking 175 runs off just 80 balls. Mhatre's 53 off 51 balls, with seven fours and two sixes and a knock from Abhigyan Kundu (40 in 31 balls, with six fours and a six) guided India to a massive total.

Caleb Falconer (115 in 67 balls, with nine fours and seven sixes) put on a spectacular show of power, but that went in vain as England were skittled out for 311 runs.

Player of the Match and Tournament

India's teenage batting sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi was named the Player of the Match in the final and Player of the Tournament. (ANI)

