Delhi Five-Star Hotel Prices Skyrocket Amid India AI Impact Summit 2026 - Here's What You Need To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) The national capital of Delhi is witnessing skyrocketing prices at five-star hotels due to rising travel demand and a higher occupancy rate amid the India AI Impact Summit 2026, reported the news agency PTI on Sunday, 8 February.

The artificial intelligence (AI) summit is scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, between 16 to 20 February 2026, where thousands of delegates are scheduled to arrive in the city for the event.

| Hilton drops Minnesota's Hampton Inn Lakevill hotel-Here's w

According to the agency report citing the official release, the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is expected to witness strong footfall from the global community, with more than 35,000 registrations received ahead of the event.

Five-star hotels charge in Delhi

According to the data compiled by the news portal, Economic Times, one night's room charge at the Imperial Hotel in Delhi on 16 February will cost an individual ₹197,049, along with an additional tax of ₹35,469.

The news report also showed that Hyatt Regency Delhi is charging nearly ₹50,000 per night, while the Leela Palace Delhi is charging ₹78,000 per night, including taxes.

The data also showed that the Shangri-La Eros hotel in Delhi is sold out for 18 February, but a night's stay on 16 February will cost ₹89,000 per night, including taxes.

| India's AI Momentum Drives a More Grounded Conversation on Sovereign AI

“We are expecting full occupancy on select dates, driven by the high demand from city events and the AI summit. We are nearly at a sold-out situation for February 19 and 20,” Vineet Kapoor, hotel manager, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, New Delhi, told the news portal.

“There is strong demand across all room types, including suites. We will be hosting several international leaders and delegates during the summit,” Kapoor told the news portal.

Massive price hike

As per the PTI report, five-star properties like Leela Palace, ITC Maurya and Taj Palace are among others which are offering their rooms with moderate pricing at peak season rates.

| AI Tool of the Week: Whiteboard your 30-page strategy with Gemini's nanobanana

The agency report also mentioned that the India AI Impact Summit 2026 will be attended by people from over 100 countries, including 15 to 20 heads of government, over 50 ministers from various countries, and 40-plus prominent global and Indian companies.

Davinder Juj, general manager, Eros Hotel, New Delhi, told the news portal that the prices have increased nearly 30-50% during the artificial intelligence (AI) summit compared to other dates in February 2026.

“Business in December and January has been a bit softer than expected. Revenue per available room growth has not met the levels seen in some other markets,” Juj said.“We are adjusting our strategies to drive revenue in the coming months,” he told the news agency.