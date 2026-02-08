Azerbaijani, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Regional Security In Phone Call

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On 8 February 2026, the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional developments.

According to AzerNEWS, citing the Ministry 's official release, the two ministers reviewed Azerbaijan–Turkey allied relations, focusing on cooperation within international organisations and multilateral platforms. They also exchanged views on the regional security situation, underlining the importance of close coordination between the two countries.

The discussion further covered developments in the Middle East, as well as the ongoing Azerbaijan–Armenia normalisation process. Both sides shared assessments on these issues and addressed other matters of mutual interest.

The call reaffirmed the close political dialogue between Baku and Ankara, reflecting their strategic partnership and continued engagement on regional and international affairs.