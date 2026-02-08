Russians Are Moving Heavy Equipment To Southern Part Of Pokrovsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Operation Task Force "East" reported this on Facebook.

The northern part of Pokrovsk remains under the control of Ukrainian defenders. Search-and-assault operations and the elimination of the enemy in urban areas continue.

In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian defenders are holding designated defensive lines. The Russian army continues to increase pressure on the northern part of the city, amassing heavy equipment and manpower for a further assault. Defense Forces are deploying the manpower and resources necessary to hold back the enemy, striking at its concentrations and logistics.

In total, in the area controlled by the Operation Task Force "East", defenders repelled 111 Russian assaults over the past day, destroyed 665 enemy drones of various types, and 21 units of other weapons and equipment.

The Russian army continues to suffer the most tremendous losses in manpower in this section of the front: 392 people per day. In particular, in the Pokrovsk sector, defenders eliminated 54 Russian soldiers and wounded 27 more. Also, in the Pokrovsk sector, 42 enemy drones were destroyed, and seven shelters for Russian personnel were damaged.

Russians kill two civilians in Donetsk region in 24 hours, three more wounded

The Defense Forces put their efforts into eliminating not only enemy infantry but also drone operators: 21 Russian UAV control points were hit in 24 hours.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian defenders repelled 64 assault operations by Russian troops in the areas of Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Muravka, Udachne, Molodetske, and Filiia, targeting the settlements of Serhiivka, Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopidhorodne, and Novopavlivka.