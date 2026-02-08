Jordan Condemns Attack On WFP Aid Convoy In Sudan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 8 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs on Sunday condemned in the strongest terms the attack targeting a World Food Program relief convoy and medical facilities in Kordofan, Sudan, describing it as a violation of international humanitarian law.The ministry's spokesperson, Fuad Majali, reaffirmed the Kingdom's support for and solidarity with the Government and people of Sudan, stressing Jordan's backing for all efforts aimed at resolving the Sudanese crisis in a manner that safeguards Sudan's security, unity, stability, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens.