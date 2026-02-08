266,000 Students Joined 'Siraj' Learning Platform: Education Ministry

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 8 (Petra) – Minister of Education Dr. Azmi Mahafzeh said the ministry has begun promoting the use of the national AI-powered learning platform, "Siraj," in Jordan's schools.Mahafzeh announced 60,000 teachers were trained to use the platform, while approximately 266,000 students have accounts on this learning assistant.The minister's remarks came during his participation on Sunday in a workshop, themed: "The Strategy for Designing 'Siraj' Smart Assistant Intervention in Education," organized by the ministry.Mahafzeh added that the platform is a "vital project for all stakeholders in the educational process," noting the ministry has initiated this project and is striving to provide all possible improvements to optimize its feasibility.On future expansion, he stated all students and teachers in Jordan's public, private, UNRWA, and military schools will have accounts on the platform soon.The workshop aimed to unify the national perspective in grasping "Siraj" portal, calling for integrating it into a comprehensive educational program to achieve its objectives for students, teachers, and the educational system.To achieve this vision, the sessions urged continuous assessment and testing to ensure the platform's effective use and development to serve the Jordanian educational system.The participants also stressed the need for a gradual and well-planned expansion of the platform's use, based on its proven success in the field, calling for integrating the workshop's outcomes into the operational action plan.