Southern Military Zone Foils Drone-Assisted Drug Smuggling Attempt
Amman, Feb. 8 (Petra) -- The Southern Military Zone on Saturday thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics using a drone in its western front, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department.
After the Border Guard Forces detected the drone, rules of engagement were applied and the drone was brought down inside Jordanian territory, said a Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army statement.
The statement added that the seized substances were referred to the competent authorities for further action.
