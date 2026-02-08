403
Minister Of Amiri Diwan Affairs Receives Georgia, Lebanon, El Salvador Envoys
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah received on Sunday at Bayan Palace the Ambassador of Georgia to Kuwait, Noshrevan Lomtatidze.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral ties in recent years across various fields, stressing their mutual keenness to open new horizons for cooperation in the economic, investment and tourism sectors in a manner that serves their shared interests.
Sheikh Hamad separately received the Ambassador of Lebanon to Kuwait, Ghadi Al-Khoury, during which they reviewed Kuwaiti-Lebanese relations and ways to enhance cooperation across several sectors, reflecting the longstanding ties between the two countries.
Sheikh Hamad also expressed his wishes for Lebanon's continued security and stability, as well as progress and prosperity.
He also received the Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador to Kuwait, Juan Carlos Staben Boillat.
The meeting discussed ways to bolster bilateral relations and praised joint cooperation across several fields, affirming commitment to strengthening cooperation and exploring new avenues of collaboration to serve the interests of both countries. (end)
