Electricity Min: Energy Transition Key National Priority Tied To Kuwait Vision 2035
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem on Sunday said Kuwait is moving forward in making the energy transition a "key national priority," noting that energy policies are now closely linked to economic stability, environmental responsibility and national security.
Al-Mukhaizeem made the remarks in a speech at the opening of the "EU-Kuwait Green Transition Forum," held in partnership with the EU-GCC Cooperation Project on the Green Transition and under the auspices of the Supreme Energy Committee.
He said Kuwait is pursuing the transition with a clear vision and a strategic approach aligned with national interests and a long-term development outlook, stressing that it is an integral part of Kuwait Vision 2035, the country's roadmap for sustainable development and economic diversification.
Al-Mukhaizeem said Kuwait is following a unified approach under the Supreme Energy Committee that coordinates energy security, sustainable growth and international commitments, ensuring coordination and integration across the energy, water and climate sectors in support of national goals.
He said Kuwait recognizes the global shift toward cleaner and more efficient energy systems, while ensuring the transition is "realistic and gradual" and consistent with Kuwait's responsibilities as a major energy producer, aiming to enhance resilience, increase efficiency and secure long-term value for the State and its people.
Al-Mukhaizeem said the forum offers an important opportunity to deepen cooperation with the European Union and benefit from its expertise in transition planning, regulatory reforms and innovation to support Kuwait's national agenda, while Kuwait contributes its regional experience and clear sustainable development vision.
He stressed the need for international cooperation to address the complexities of today's global energy landscape through constructive partnerships that identify practical areas of mutual benefit in policy, technology, capacity building and investment, expressing hope the forum will yield tangible outcomes that lay the foundations for a secure and sustainable energy future.
EU Ambassador to Kuwait Anne Koistinen said the forum coincides with the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the EU and Kuwait, reflecting a firm commitment to a future based on cooperation and innovation.
Koistinen said the EU looks forward to negotiating a bilateral strategic partnership agreement with Kuwait to elevate ties across sectors, including the green transition, affirming the EU's commitment to support Kuwait through knowledge exchange and technical partnership.
She noted Kuwait's significant solar potential places it at an "important turning point," particularly as it seeks to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 and meet 50 percent of electricity needs from renewables by 2050, calling for adapting successful strategies to local requirements.
Koistinen highlighted EU achievements, noting that in 2025, wind and solar power for the first time generated more electricity than fossil fuels in EU countries, driven by the bloc's Green Deal policies.
She underlined women's role in the green transition, noting females make up about 80 percent of graduates in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines at Kuwait University, reflecting an emerging generation ready to contribute to national efforts.
Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) Director General Dr. Faisal Al-Hamidan said Kuwait's energy system is entering a phase in which ambitious policies must be paired with "solid technical credibility."
He said rising electricity demand, growing system complexity and long-term transition goals all require data-driven decisions, systems analysis and an understanding of local operational realities, warning that "without these pillars, goals remain theoretical ambitions rather than achievable targets."
He highlighted KISR's role as the national scientific body tasked with providing government and decision-makers with independent applied research that helps shape energy policy, supports system planning and reduces implementation risks. He said KISR's work spans energy efficiency, renewable integration, storage, carbon capture and sustainable buildings.
Al-Hamidan said KISR works in close coordination with the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy under the Supreme Energy Committee to ensure strategies and regulations are grounded in robust technical evidence and realistic performance assumptions, noting KISR leads the Technical Energy Efficiency Team that includes key sector stakeholders.
He said effective linkage between science and policy is essential to achieving energy transition goals at scale and within set timelines.
On cooperation with the EU, he said it is of "high strategic importance" given the bloc's experience in managing complex energy transitions, providing tested models in energy efficiency, grid integration and system reforms. This, he said, offers Kuwait an opportunity to build on shared experience and advance its objectives through technical cooperation and knowledge transfer.
He concluded by affirming KISR's full commitment to supporting Kuwait's energy transition and working closely with national and international partners to translate ambitions into practical, technically sound actions. (end)
