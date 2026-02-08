403
Kuwait, UK Discuss Social Welfare Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- Social Affairs and Family and Childhood Affairs Minister Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah on Sunday met with UK Ambassador to Kuwait Qudsi Rashid to discuss enhancing cooperation and coordinating efforts in social and humanitarian work.
In a press statement after the meeting, Minister Al-Huwailah said the talks reviewed key achievements of the Ministry and existing cooperation mechanisms with State institutions to ensure integrated social services for citizens.
She said the meeting also addressed Kuwait's efforts in several areas, including women's affairs, elderly care and juvenile care, affirming the Ministry's keenness to exchange expertise with the British side to raise the level of social welfare services.
The minister noted the two sides proposed organizing field visits for the UK ambassador to review work mechanisms in social care sectors, shelters and elderly care homes to learn about the nature of services provided. (end)
