Bahrain Airport Achieves Record Cargo, Passenger Growth In 2025
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- Bahrain Airport Company announced Sunday record operational results for 2025, driven by unprecedented growth in air cargo volumes and exceptional passenger traffic, reinforcing the airport's position as a vital regional trade hub and a global gateway for air connectivity.
In a press statement, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Airport Company Ahmad Al-Janahi said that Bahrain International Airport demonstrated high levels of operational efficiency and reliable air connectivity services over the past year, thanks to the combined efforts of airline partners and the entire airport ecosystem.
He affirmed that this remarkable success was achieved because of the airport's effective strategic vision and the commitment of all stakeholders to supporting the Kingdom's broader economic objectives.
Al-Janahi added that, with the start of 2026, the company remains committed to enhancing the passenger experience and driving growth in the air transport sector in line with Bahrain's comprehensive development aspirations.
In a statement, the company, which is responsible for the management and operation of Bahrain International Airport, said total cargo handled at the airport reached 405,217 tons in 2025, an increase of 3.2 percent compared to 392,812 tons in the previous year, marking a new record.
The company noted that this achievement further cements Bahrain International Airport's status as a leading logistics hub in the region, supports the growth of trade in the Kingdom, and strengthens its strategic role within global supply chains.
On passenger traffic, the airport received 9.74 million passengers in 2025, up 4.2 percent from 9.35 million passengers in 2024, while aircraft movements reached 97,740 flights.
This performance reflects a significant improvement in load factors and high efficiency in runway capacity utilization, enabling the airport to accommodate growing demand without a corresponding increase in air traffic congestion.
The airport's network currently covers 74 destinations across six continents, serving both passenger and cargo markets through partnerships with 39 airlines, enhancing Bahrain's position as a key hub linking emerging markets with established global markets.
During 2025, the route map was expanded with the addition of new destinations, including London Gatwick, Nairobi, New York, Bucharest, Ashgabat, and Liأ ̈ge, marking a qualitative step forward in strengthening international connectivity. (end)
