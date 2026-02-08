403
Third Edition Of World Defense Show 2026 Launches In Riyadh
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo feature)
RIYADH, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- Activities of the third edition of the World Defense Show 2026 kicked off on Sunday under the theme "The Future of Defense Integration" at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.
The exhibition is being held in Mulhem over an area of 272,000 square meters, with the participation of 80 countries and more than 925 exhibitors representing defense industries from around the world.
The show features a display of a wide range of advanced weapons systems presented by participating entities and companies, in addition to showcasing a naval F-35 aircraft bearing the emblem of the Royal Saudi Air Force.
This year's edition includes several new programs and zones, such as the Defense Industry Lab, the Unmanned Systems Zone, the Saudi Supply Chain Zone, the Naval Systems Zone, and the World Defense Show Media Zone. (end)
