KNPC Stresses Importance Of Developing Firefighting Capabilities
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Support Services, Kholoud Al-Mutairi, affirmed the company's keenness to strengthen its firefighting system, in recognition of the vital role it plays.
Al-Mutairi made the remarks in a statement to KUNA following a ceremony held by KNPC on Sunday to mark the graduation of a new batch of newly appointed firefighters working at the company and at Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC).
The ceremony was attended by Al-Ahmadi Governor Sheikh Homoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, KNPC Chief Executive Officer, and Acting Chief Executive Officer of KIPIC Wadha Al-Khateeb.
Al-Mutairi praised the support provided by the Ahmadi Governor in facilitating the company's work and enabling it to carry out its role, highlighting in particular his recent support in helping the company's Fire Training Center obtain official accreditation from the International Fire Service Accreditation Congress (IFSAC).
She noted that enhancing the efficiency of firefighters is among the company's top priorities, through advanced training and qualification programs that enable them to perform their duties to the highest standards, using modern methods and tools that keep pace with the latest developments in the field.
Al-Mutairi added that since its establishment, the Fire Training Center has graduated five batches of firefighters, totaling nearly 250 personnel.
She congratulated the graduates, stressing that the course represents a fundamental step in their professional journey, and urged them to continue developing their skills and to seize every opportunity to enhance their capabilities and potential.
The ceremony was held at the company's Main Support and Emergency Operations Center. The number of graduates reached 65 firefighters, who completed a training course accredited by the US National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). (end)
