QMC CEO Meets Rwanda Ambassador

2026-02-08 08:01:50
The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The CEO of the Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) HE Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al-Thani received on Sunday, February 8, 2026, HE Igor Marara Kayinamura, Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the State of Qatar.
The two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries in the field of media and also reviewed a number of media issues of mutual interest.

