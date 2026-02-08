Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs
Kuwait: HH Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, received on Sunday, February 8, 2026, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common interest.
