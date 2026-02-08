Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs


2026-02-08 08:01:50
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: HH Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, received on Sunday, February 8, 2026, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.


During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common interest.

MENAFN08022026000063011010ID1110711605



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search