Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: HH Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, received on Sunday, February 8, 2026, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.



During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common interest.