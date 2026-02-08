Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Crosses $20.4M Funding Milestone After Recent Whale Activity

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As capital across the crypto market remains selective, investor attention is increasingly gravitating toward projects that continue to deliver tangible progress despite broader uncertainty. In this environment, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has emerged as a notable case, reaching a new presale funding milestone following a surge in large-wallet participation. The development highlights how execution-driven projects are still attracting meaningful capital even during cautious market conditions.

Whale Activity Accelerates Presale Momentum

Mutuum Finance recently crossed $20.4 million raised in its ongoing presale after a concentrated wave of whale inflows over just a few days. In total, approximately $250,000 entered the presale from large wallets during this short period. The activity included three standout transactions - one of roughly $120,000 and another near $115,000.

The timing of these purchases has drawn attention from analysts, as large investors typically wait for concrete execution milestones before committing significant capital. The clustering of these transactions within a narrow timeframe suggests growing confidence among high-net-worth participants, particularly as many other parts of the market have seen reduced liquidity and risk appetite.

Inflows Follow V1 Protocol Launch Announcement

The recent whale activity came shortly after the Mutuum Finance team announced that its V1 lending and borrowing protocol is now live on the Sepolia testnet. The update marked a major transition from development to live testing, allowing users to access the application, explore initial markets, and interact with the protocol's core mechanics in a simulated environment.

For many investors, this shift is significant. Presale projects often remain conceptual until close to launch, but Mutuum Finance has already delivered a functioning protocol that users can test. The proximity between the V1 protocol announcement and the whale inflows suggests that execution progress played a direct role in renewed capital interest.

How the V1 Protocol Works

The V1 protocol currently supports USDT, ETH, LINK, and WBTC, giving users exposure to widely used assets within the DeFi ecosystem. When users supply assets, the protocol mints mtTokens, which represent deposit positions and automatically accrue yield over time. This mechanism allows users to track growth directly through tokenized positions rather than manual interest calculations.

On the borrowing side, debt tokens are issued to record each loan, tracking both the principal and interest accrual in real time. This structure ensures transparent, on-chain accounting for all borrowing activity. Risk management is handled through an automated liquidation system that continuously monitors collateral levels and triggers liquidations if positions fall below required thresholds. A built-in health factor provides users with a clear indicator of position safety.

Together, these components offer a full preview of how Mutuum Finance's lending framework is designed to operate ahead of mainnet deployment, reducing uncertainty for both users and investors.





Presale Performance and Holder Growth

Alongside the whale inflows, Mutuum Finance's broader presale metrics continue to strengthen. The project has now raised over $20.43 million and attracted more than 18,950 holders, reflecting consistent participation across multiple presale phases.

Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 7, with the MUTM token priced at $0.04, compared to a confirmed $0.06 launch price. Since Phase 1, where the token was priced at $0.01, the presale has followed a structured progression tied to development milestones. At the current level, MUTM reflects a 300% increase from its initial presale price, with a total 500% increase projected by launch.

Of the 1.82 billion MUTM tokens allocated for the presale, over 840 million have already been sold, placing the allocation close to its midpoint. As available supply continues to decline, analysts note that later presale phases may see increased competition for remaining tokens.

Projects that demonstrate a live protocol, audited smart contracts, and sustained investor demand are generally better positioned as they approach launch. In this case, these factors strengthen Mutuum Finance's overall market profile and support the potential for listings on major exchanges, as platforms often favor projects that show clear execution, growing demand, and reduced execution risk ahead of launch.

Looking Ahead

Beyond the V1 protocol release, Mutuum Finance's roadmap includes several developments aimed at expanding the ecosystem. Planned initiatives include an overcollateralized stablecoin, multi-chain expansion, and Layer 2 integrations designed to improve scalability and reduce transaction costs. These additions are intended to deepen platform utility and support long-term adoption.

With whale inflows accelerating shortly after the V1 protocol launch and the presale continuing at $0.04, below the $0.06 launch price, Mutuum Finance remains in a phase where early participants are still entering at a discounted valuation, even as funding, usage, and investor interest continue to build.

