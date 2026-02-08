403
Dubai Cares and ALEC Holdings lead a community driven school refurbishment in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- Procre8) Dubai, UAE, 07February 2026: Dubai Cares, in partnership with ALEC Holdings as the exclusive sponsor for this edition, successfully hosted the first 2026 edition of Volunteer Emirates: School Refurbishment at The Philippine Global School in Abu Dhabi, marking the organization’s first initiative in celebration of the UAE’s Year of Family. The initiative brought together families, volunteers, and corporate partners to help create nurturing and supportive learning environments for students.
Over 170 volunteers, including a dedicated team from ALEC Holdings, actively took part in assembling and installing students’ desks and chairs, painting educational murals to inspire creativity, reorganizing classroom furniture to improve functionality, and landscaping to create greener and more welcoming school surroundings, and equipping the inclusive room with learning tools for Students of Determination. These efforts contributed to enhancing the overall learning experience for 1,281 students at the school.
Abdulla Ahmed Al Shehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, said:
“Volunteer Emirates reflects our commitment to offering meaningful volunteering opportunities for individuals, families, and corporate partners to give back. Through our continued partnership with ALEC Holdings and the dedication of our volunteers, we were able to transform learning environments in ways that support students’ wellbeing, creativity, and long-term success. Together, these collective efforts reflect a shared belief in giving back, one that inspires volunteers and corporate partners to choose Dubai Cares as their Charity of Choice."
Nathan Hanns, Managing Director at ALEMCO, ALEC Holdings’ MEP arm, said:
“At ALEC Holdings, valuing our people is one of our core principles, and that commitment extends beyond our workforce, partners and clients to the communities we serve. Education is a fundamental driver of economic and social progress, and we strongly believe in the mission of Dubai Cares to create access to quality learning for all. We are proud to support initiatives that invest in the next generation of learners and provide our people with meaningful opportunities to contribute to positive, lasting change.”
Dr. Riza R. Danao, principal, The Philippine Global School, Abu Dhabi, said: “We are thankful to Dubai Cares and ALEC Holdings for their generous support in enhancing the learning environment and strengthening the quality of education in our school. This initiative has delivered improved facilities, essential learning resources, and inspiring murals that together create a safer, more welcoming, and nurturing space for our students. The impact of this meaningful partnership extends beyond the classroom, benefiting students and their families, as well as school leaders, teachers, and staff. Together, we are united by hope and a shared commitment to building a brighter future for every student.”
Mohammed Al Areqi, Volunteer, UAE National, said: “This is my first time ever participating and being with the team, and everyone here is truly doing their best. I wish I had started this a long time ago. We are doing hard work, it is not an easy task, but as one team, one group, and one culture, we are doing really exciting work together. It is amazing and I am personally really enjoying the experience."
This initiative marks the third consecutive year of ALEC Holdings’ support for Dubai Cares’ Volunteer Emirates initiative, reinforcing their longstanding partnership driven by a shared commitment to sustainable community impact and improved learning environments.
As part of the Year of Family, Dubai Cares will offer the UAE community a wide range of inclusive and meaningful volunteering opportunities that bring individuals and families together around a shared purpose. By creating accessible, hands-on experiences for people from all walks of life, Dubai Cares aims to strengthen community bonds while enabling residents to actively contribute to positive change. Through these initiatives, Dubai Cares reinforces its position as the Charity of Choice for the UAE community, making it easy and impactful for everyone to give back.
