Alef Education named ‘Best Educational Platform’ at Kuwait Award for Educational Technology Conference & Exhibition 2026
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Kuwait, 6 February 2026: Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, has been awarded the ‘Best Educational Platform’ for its Alef Pathways platform at the 4th Kuwait Award for Educational Technology Conference & Exhibition 2026 – Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah Award.
The company participated in the event as a Strategic Sponsor, supporting an event that brought together experts, decision-makers, innovators, and education leaders to shape the future of smart learning amid accelerating digital transformations.
The accolade recognised Alef Pathways - a multi-award-winning, personalized, data-driven learning platform that adapts to each student’s needs, equips educators with actionable insights, and empowers learners to build skills, confidence, and a growth mindset across core subjects. The award commended Alef Education’s leadership in advancing technological innovation within the educational ecosystem. Held under the theme ‘Artificial Intelligence: A Pillar for Developing Education and Building the Future,’ the conference was organised by the Kuwait Public Relations Association, and attended by H.E. Engineer Sayed Jalal Al-Tabtabaei, Kuwait’s Minister of Education, Shaikha Intisar Salem Al Ali Al Sabah, Chairperson of the Executive Council of the Bareec, Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, representing the Award, and a number of officials, decision-makers and experts.
As part of the conference program, Dr. Aishah Al Yammahi, Strategic Advisor at Alef Education, participated in a session titled ‘The Role of Local and International Organizations in Advancing Education.’ The session explored how global and local institutions can collaborate to advance education, sharing inspiring experiences and best practices.
At the event, Alef Education showcased how innovative technologies can transform classrooms into integrated learning ecosystems that support educators and empower students through data and AI capabilities. The company also emphasised the importance of aligning global experiences with the local contexts of countries within the region and building more future-ready learning systems.
Dr. Aishah Al Yammahi said, “We are pleased to take part in this exceptional educational event, which provides a valuable opportunity to explore how advanced digital learning ecosystems can be developed on the foundations of technology and innovation. Receiving the ‘Best Educational Platform’ award is a true honour and reflects the region’s strong focus on smart solutions and evidence-based approaches. We extend our sincere appreciation to the organisers for creating a platform that unites global expertise, highlights best practices in education, and fosters new avenues for collaboration to advance learning across the region.”
At Alef Education, we believe that prioritizing learning outcomes is a strategic imperative for meaningful impact. Through our AI-powered platforms, immersive virtual reality, and interactive content, we are committed to delivering personalised and inclusive learning experiences. Our approach empowers educators, bridges educational gaps, and strengthens student engagement while promoting inclusivity in learning,” she added.
Alef Pathways exemplifies Alef Education’s mission to leverage innovation and technology to enhance learning experiences and outcomes. It is an innovative AI-powered personalised learning platform that supports students across core subjects including Mathematics, Science, Arabic, and English. By harnessing data-driven insights, it delivers tailored learning journeys for each student. The platform’s integrated AI Tutor fosters problem-solving, self-regulation, and individualised learning experiences, ensuring that students learn at their own pace and in ways that best suit their strengths and needs.
The conference focused on several key themes, including presenting the latest technological advancements in AI and its applications in education, strengthening collaboration between educational institutions and technology companies to create innovative learning tools, and exchanging experiences and best practices among researchers and specialists in education and technology. The event also recognised leading innovations and initiatives in the use of AI to advance education, highlighted the ethical and social considerations associated with AI use, and focused on developing digital skills among educators and students to effectively leverage AI tools.
Alef Education’s active participation in the event reflects its firm commitment to driving digital transformation across the region. The company remains committed to strengthening collaboration and knowledge exchange with regional and international partners to build a more resilient, inclusive, and future-ready education ecosystem.
