403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
“MOVE” Sports Festival Kicks off Today at Old Doha Port
(MENAFN- Mcsaatchi) Doha, Qatar – 5 February 2026 – MOVE, Old Doha Port’s six-day sports and wellness festival, launched today, inviting visitors to explore expert-led panels, interactive fitness zones, and a diverse lineup of sports and wellness experiences at Mina Park.
Day 1 featured a series of fitness classes, including mobility-focused workouts and women’s fitness classes delivered by A13 Academy and Matrix Gym, with guided sessions designed to support flexibility, strength, and recovery for participants of all fitness levels.
A key highlight of the opening day was the panel discussion, “Samla: More than Just a Race,” which explored the evolution of Samla from a homegrown endurance race into a nationally recognised symbol of resilience and determination.
The discussion featured Eng. Azzam Al-Mannai, CEO of the Samla Race Organizing Committee, Abdulaziz Al Tamimi, President of the Qatar Cycling and Triathlon Federation, and Abdullah Shaheen Al Kaabi, CEO of A13 Academy. Speakers shared insights into the values behind Samla, the role of endurance sports in shaping mindset and discipline, and the growing culture of fitness challenges in Qatar.
Across the festival, visitors explored immersive zones showcasing sportswear, equipment, and marine sports, alongside a range of family-friendly activities. A curated selection of food and beverage outlets offering fresh and healthy options complemented the festival atmosphere.
MOVE continues at Old Doha Port until 10 February. From 5–9 February, the festival runs daily from 3:30 PM to 9:30 PM, while on Qatar National Sports Day, 10 February, activities will take place from 7:30 AM to 1:30 PM.
Day 1 featured a series of fitness classes, including mobility-focused workouts and women’s fitness classes delivered by A13 Academy and Matrix Gym, with guided sessions designed to support flexibility, strength, and recovery for participants of all fitness levels.
A key highlight of the opening day was the panel discussion, “Samla: More than Just a Race,” which explored the evolution of Samla from a homegrown endurance race into a nationally recognised symbol of resilience and determination.
The discussion featured Eng. Azzam Al-Mannai, CEO of the Samla Race Organizing Committee, Abdulaziz Al Tamimi, President of the Qatar Cycling and Triathlon Federation, and Abdullah Shaheen Al Kaabi, CEO of A13 Academy. Speakers shared insights into the values behind Samla, the role of endurance sports in shaping mindset and discipline, and the growing culture of fitness challenges in Qatar.
Across the festival, visitors explored immersive zones showcasing sportswear, equipment, and marine sports, alongside a range of family-friendly activities. A curated selection of food and beverage outlets offering fresh and healthy options complemented the festival atmosphere.
MOVE continues at Old Doha Port until 10 February. From 5–9 February, the festival runs daily from 3:30 PM to 9:30 PM, while on Qatar National Sports Day, 10 February, activities will take place from 7:30 AM to 1:30 PM.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment