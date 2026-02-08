403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gooch, Detry and Uihlein lead at halfway stage in Riyadh
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (5 February 2026) – Three shots separate the top thirteen players after 36 holes of golf at Riyadh Golf Club at the 2026 season opener. The competition shifted up another gear for the second round of the ROSHN Group LIV Golf Riyadh 2026, as the wor’d’s best continued to battle under the lights, with cooler and windier conditions in round two. With the event reaching its midway point, the leaderboard has begun to take shape, setting the stage for a high-stakes weekend in the Saudi capital.
Talor Gooch (Smash GC) has joined overnight leaders Thomas Detry (4Aces GC) and Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats GC) after Thursday nights round, carding a consecutive (-5) (67) to move to (-10) for the tournament with 36 holes to play.
Sitting one back from the leaders on (-9) after carding a (-4) 68 in round 2, Sebastian Munoz (Torque GC) reflected on his round: “It started a bit slow with a bogey on No. 2. I hit a bad bunker shot. Then after that I made some good birdies and kept it moving along. The wind came over, and I was able to kind of keep my focus and keep hitting good shots and keep giving myself good chances, and made some birdies on the back.
Then I made some solid pars coming in. So really happy where the game is at. Really happy where I'm at on the leaderboard, and looking forward to the next two day”.”
Thomas Detry of 4Aces GC hits his shot from the 11th fairway during the second round of the LIV Golf Riyadh at Riyadh Golf Club on Thursday, February 05, 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by LIV Golf)
Meanwhile, first-round co-leader Thomas Detry (4Aces GC) remained firmly in the hunt, following up his opening 65 with a steady 69 (-3). as he continues to embrace the atmosphere on course, he assesses the positives of his second 18 holes: “Got off to a pretty shaky start. It was a bogey-free round yesterday, but today I felt a little uncomfortable early on. I managed to sort of settle the ship then with two birdies on holes No. 4 and 5, and then just fought hard.
The temperature sort of dropped after nine holes and the wind picked up, as well. I wasn't really expecting that. It was sort of a bit of a fight out there, which was nice. I like it.”
Commenting on the nuance of LIV Go’f’s Team Championship, Detry said:““I think we've got some grinders on the team, TP and myself and DJ, as well, and Miguel, too.
I was sort of out there taking care of my business, and suddenly I saw the leaderboard with the 4Aces GC popping up, and that sort of reminded me that I was also playing for the team, which is great. You see my teammates, I think DJ struggled a little bit yesterday, and I think he fought back hard again today. It's nice to see that the guys are there to carry each other and show up when they ne”d to.”
After shooting 67 (-5) for the second time in his two rounds at Riyadh Golf Club so far, Talor Gooch (Smash GC) commented on his fine f“rm: “Yeah, it was a really solid day. Really good ball control. The only bogey made was a three-putt from about 15 feet. Made life really simple today. Hit a bumping of greens, gave myself some good looks and made a few. These are the type of days of golf that you wish you could have more of.
It's also the type of course where the greens are in good shape, the rest of the course is in good shape, so if you get your game in a good spot, you can get”it going.”
On his first experience as captain of Smash GC,“he said “I couldn't have asked for a better start to the year through the first two rounds. We've still got a lot of golf left, so we've got to go and continue to play great. But like I said, I couldn't have predicted or hoped for a better start. It's a great start, and hopefully we can continue going and just set the tone for a great year after th”s first week.”
Jason Kokrak of Smash GC looks on from the 16th green during the second round of the LIV Golf Riyadh at Riyadh Golf Club on Thursday, February 05, 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf)
Gooch’s Smash GC teammate Jason Kokrak, fired a bogey-free (-8) to storm the leaderboard and get within 2 shots of the leaders. Speaking on his round, he said “It was really good. Got into a couple sticky situations but made a couple of nice par saves. Got hot for about a nine or ten-hole stretch. Drove the ball very nicely. Way better than yesterday. So very pleased with how I played.
On a golf course like this, you put it in the fairway, you're going to attack. I think you've got to keep your foot on the gas around this pl”ce.”
Talor Gooch (Smash GC) has joined overnight leaders Thomas Detry (4Aces GC) and Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats GC) after Thursday nights round, carding a consecutive (-5) (67) to move to (-10) for the tournament with 36 holes to play.
Sitting one back from the leaders on (-9) after carding a (-4) 68 in round 2, Sebastian Munoz (Torque GC) reflected on his round: “It started a bit slow with a bogey on No. 2. I hit a bad bunker shot. Then after that I made some good birdies and kept it moving along. The wind came over, and I was able to kind of keep my focus and keep hitting good shots and keep giving myself good chances, and made some birdies on the back.
Then I made some solid pars coming in. So really happy where the game is at. Really happy where I'm at on the leaderboard, and looking forward to the next two day”.”
Thomas Detry of 4Aces GC hits his shot from the 11th fairway during the second round of the LIV Golf Riyadh at Riyadh Golf Club on Thursday, February 05, 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by LIV Golf)
Meanwhile, first-round co-leader Thomas Detry (4Aces GC) remained firmly in the hunt, following up his opening 65 with a steady 69 (-3). as he continues to embrace the atmosphere on course, he assesses the positives of his second 18 holes: “Got off to a pretty shaky start. It was a bogey-free round yesterday, but today I felt a little uncomfortable early on. I managed to sort of settle the ship then with two birdies on holes No. 4 and 5, and then just fought hard.
The temperature sort of dropped after nine holes and the wind picked up, as well. I wasn't really expecting that. It was sort of a bit of a fight out there, which was nice. I like it.”
Commenting on the nuance of LIV Go’f’s Team Championship, Detry said:““I think we've got some grinders on the team, TP and myself and DJ, as well, and Miguel, too.
I was sort of out there taking care of my business, and suddenly I saw the leaderboard with the 4Aces GC popping up, and that sort of reminded me that I was also playing for the team, which is great. You see my teammates, I think DJ struggled a little bit yesterday, and I think he fought back hard again today. It's nice to see that the guys are there to carry each other and show up when they ne”d to.”
After shooting 67 (-5) for the second time in his two rounds at Riyadh Golf Club so far, Talor Gooch (Smash GC) commented on his fine f“rm: “Yeah, it was a really solid day. Really good ball control. The only bogey made was a three-putt from about 15 feet. Made life really simple today. Hit a bumping of greens, gave myself some good looks and made a few. These are the type of days of golf that you wish you could have more of.
It's also the type of course where the greens are in good shape, the rest of the course is in good shape, so if you get your game in a good spot, you can get”it going.”
On his first experience as captain of Smash GC,“he said “I couldn't have asked for a better start to the year through the first two rounds. We've still got a lot of golf left, so we've got to go and continue to play great. But like I said, I couldn't have predicted or hoped for a better start. It's a great start, and hopefully we can continue going and just set the tone for a great year after th”s first week.”
Jason Kokrak of Smash GC looks on from the 16th green during the second round of the LIV Golf Riyadh at Riyadh Golf Club on Thursday, February 05, 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf)
Gooch’s Smash GC teammate Jason Kokrak, fired a bogey-free (-8) to storm the leaderboard and get within 2 shots of the leaders. Speaking on his round, he said “It was really good. Got into a couple sticky situations but made a couple of nice par saves. Got hot for about a nine or ten-hole stretch. Drove the ball very nicely. Way better than yesterday. So very pleased with how I played.
On a golf course like this, you put it in the fairway, you're going to attack. I think you've got to keep your foot on the gas around this pl”ce.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment