Samsung to Launch Mass Production of Sixth-Generation HBM4 Memory
(MENAFN) Samsung is preparing to start large-scale manufacturing of the world’s first sixth-generation high-bandwidth memory, known as HBM4, beginning next week, according to reports.
The company is expected to begin delivering the new HBM4 chips after the Lunar New Year holiday. The components are slated for use in graphics processing units produced by Nvidia, as stated by reports citing industry sources.
Nvidia’s GPUs play a central role in generative artificial intelligence systems, driving strong demand for advanced memory technologies.
At present, the global high-bandwidth memory market is largely led by fifth-generation HBM3E products. However, analysts and industry observers anticipate that HBM4 will soon become a core technology for next-generation AI hardware.
Nvidia is reportedly planning to integrate HBM4 into its upcoming AI accelerator, known as Vera Rubin. Samsung has already completed Nvidia’s quality verification requirements and has secured orders for the new memory chips.
The timing of Samsung’s production rollout has been coordinated to match Nvidia’s planned release schedule for the Vera Rubin platform. In addition, Samsung has expanded the supply of HBM4 samples to customers to support module-level testing under the most recent purchase agreement.
