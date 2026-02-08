403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Korea Rejects Accusations of Delaying US Investment Deal
(MENAFN) South Korea's top diplomat has rejected accusations of intentionally stalling legislative approval for a major bilateral investment package, media reported Friday, as tensions escalate over trade commitments.
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun delivered the message directly to Secretary of State Marco Rubio during Thursday's discussions in Washington, held alongside a ministerial summit focused on critical minerals.
The high-stakes meeting unfolds against a backdrop of mounting American pressure, with President Donald Trump threatening steep tariff escalations on South Korean exports.
Rubio delivered a candid assessment of Washington's frustration during the exchange.
"Secretary Rubio said he would frankly share that while the relationship between South Korea and the U.S. is not in a bad situation, the internal climate in the U.S. is not good regarding (South Korea's) implementation of trade-related commitments," Cho said.
Seoul's foreign minister pushed back firmly against suggestions that parliament has deliberately stalled a critical investment bill, describing his government's dedication to the agreement as "firm."
Cho emphasized that commercial disputes must not derail the strategic alliance between the two nations, particularly regarding defense collaboration.
"I asked Rubio to encourage relevant U.S. government agencies to ensure that there will be sufficient consultations on three key bilateral agreements on civil nuclear energy, nuclear-powered submarines and shipbuilding," the minister said.
Trump announced elevated tariffs on South Korean products last month, condemning Seoul's legislature for blocking ratification of a negotiated trade framework. The president warned duties would surge from 15% to 25% on automobiles, lumber, and pharmaceutical imports.
The president's remarks targeted pending investment legislation that the ruling Democratic Party intends to advance for parliamentary consideration and approval next month, pursuing cross-party backing from opposition lawmakers.
Last November, Seoul and Washington formalized a memorandum of understanding cementing South Korea's $350 billion investment commitment in exchange for reduced US tariff rates.
The framework mandates South Korea contribute $200 billion through scheduled cash payments, limited to $20 billion per year, plus an additional $150 billion designated for joint shipbuilding initiatives. Washington reciprocated by lowering reciprocal duties on South Korean goods to 15%, honoring terms established last July.
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun delivered the message directly to Secretary of State Marco Rubio during Thursday's discussions in Washington, held alongside a ministerial summit focused on critical minerals.
The high-stakes meeting unfolds against a backdrop of mounting American pressure, with President Donald Trump threatening steep tariff escalations on South Korean exports.
Rubio delivered a candid assessment of Washington's frustration during the exchange.
"Secretary Rubio said he would frankly share that while the relationship between South Korea and the U.S. is not in a bad situation, the internal climate in the U.S. is not good regarding (South Korea's) implementation of trade-related commitments," Cho said.
Seoul's foreign minister pushed back firmly against suggestions that parliament has deliberately stalled a critical investment bill, describing his government's dedication to the agreement as "firm."
Cho emphasized that commercial disputes must not derail the strategic alliance between the two nations, particularly regarding defense collaboration.
"I asked Rubio to encourage relevant U.S. government agencies to ensure that there will be sufficient consultations on three key bilateral agreements on civil nuclear energy, nuclear-powered submarines and shipbuilding," the minister said.
Trump announced elevated tariffs on South Korean products last month, condemning Seoul's legislature for blocking ratification of a negotiated trade framework. The president warned duties would surge from 15% to 25% on automobiles, lumber, and pharmaceutical imports.
The president's remarks targeted pending investment legislation that the ruling Democratic Party intends to advance for parliamentary consideration and approval next month, pursuing cross-party backing from opposition lawmakers.
Last November, Seoul and Washington formalized a memorandum of understanding cementing South Korea's $350 billion investment commitment in exchange for reduced US tariff rates.
The framework mandates South Korea contribute $200 billion through scheduled cash payments, limited to $20 billion per year, plus an additional $150 billion designated for joint shipbuilding initiatives. Washington reciprocated by lowering reciprocal duties on South Korean goods to 15%, honoring terms established last July.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment