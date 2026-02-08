403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NATO Pays Tribute to Türkiye’s Quake Victims
(MENAFN) The transatlantic alliance paid tribute Friday to those lost in Türkiye's catastrophic earthquake disaster of three years prior, pledging continued support as preparations advance for a major summit in Ankara.
A pair of seismic events struck on February 6, 2023, with epicenters located in Türkiye's southern Kahramanmaras province. The twin disasters left 11 provinces in ruins, claiming tens of thousands of lives while obliterating homes and critical infrastructure across the region.
NATO spokesperson Allison Hart issued a statement via X, the U.S.-based social media platform, declaring: "As we look forward to our NATO Summit in Ankara, we remember the devastating earthquakes that struck 3 years ago, causing so much suffering," The alliance had mobilized strategic airlift operations and established emergency shelter facilities that housed thousands of displaced survivors during the crisis response.
"NATO stood with Türkiye then … and we stand with you now," Hart emphasized.
The 2026 NATO Summit is scheduled for July 7-8 in the Turkish capital, Ankara, where Türkiye will serve as host nation.
A pair of seismic events struck on February 6, 2023, with epicenters located in Türkiye's southern Kahramanmaras province. The twin disasters left 11 provinces in ruins, claiming tens of thousands of lives while obliterating homes and critical infrastructure across the region.
NATO spokesperson Allison Hart issued a statement via X, the U.S.-based social media platform, declaring: "As we look forward to our NATO Summit in Ankara, we remember the devastating earthquakes that struck 3 years ago, causing so much suffering," The alliance had mobilized strategic airlift operations and established emergency shelter facilities that housed thousands of displaced survivors during the crisis response.
"NATO stood with Türkiye then … and we stand with you now," Hart emphasized.
The 2026 NATO Summit is scheduled for July 7-8 in the Turkish capital, Ankara, where Türkiye will serve as host nation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment