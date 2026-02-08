Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Heavy Snow Grounds Flights At Jeju Airport, Strands 11,000 Passengers In S. Korea

Seoul, South Korea: Heavy snowfall led to the suspension of flights at Jeju International Airport in South Korea on Sunday, leaving around 11,000 passengers stranded, according to the airport's operating company.

Of the 461 scheduled flights, 163 arriving and departing flights were canceled, while five aircraft were diverted, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at the airport.

Airport authorities deployed snow-removal vehicles to clear the runways. However, flight operations are expected to remain disrupted even after services resume due to the ongoing snowstorm.

Meteorological officials reported that areas near Mount Halla recorded 21.5 centimeters of snowfall over the past 24 hours

