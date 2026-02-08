Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lindsey Vonn Crashes Out Of Winter Olympics Downhill Final

2026-02-08 07:08:57
Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy: Lindsey Vonn crashed out of the downhill final at the Winter Olympics on Sunday, failing in her dream of a medal in her favoured discipline at Milan-Cortina.

American star Vonn had been trying to claim her fourth Olympic medal despite suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate just over a week ago but her race ended early and her cries of pain could be heard as medical staff surrounded her on the piste.

The Peninsula

