QMC CEO Meets Head Of Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate
Doha, Qatar: The CEO of the Qatar Media Corporation, HE Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al-Thani, received HE Burhanettin Duran, Head of the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidency, and the accompanying delegation.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed enhancing media relations and ways to develop cooperation and joint work between the two countries.
