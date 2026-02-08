Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Panama

Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Panama


2026-02-08 07:08:56
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Governor of the Qatar Central Bank HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani met Sunday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Panama HE Javier Martinez-Acha.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on a range of topics of mutual interest, and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in relevant fields.

MENAFN08022026000063011010ID1110711491



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search