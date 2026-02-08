Kuwait Amir Receives Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, HH Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, received on Sunday, February 8, 2026, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

His Excellency the Prime Minister conveyed the greetings of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait, and His Highness's wishes for him to have good health and happiness, and for the brotherly Kuwaiti people to have continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait conveyed his greetings to His Highness the Amir through His Excellency the Prime Minister, wishing him continued health and happiness, and the Qatari people further progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them were reviewed, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.