ASE Closes Higher On Sunday

Amman, Feb. 8 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) recorded a total trading volume of JD 12.7 million on Sunday, with 6.1 million shares traded through 4,190 transactions.The general price index closed at 3,622 points, up 0.08 percent.The industry sector index rose 0.53 percent, while the services sector gained 0.37 percent, and the financial sector index declined by 0.18 percent.Out of 103 companies traded, share prices of 30 companies increased, while 36 companies recorded declines.

