Minister Inaugurates New Satellite Branch In Mafraq's Bal'ama District To ??Employ 150 Jordanians

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, Feb. 8 (Petra) - Minister of Labor Dr. Khaled Bakkar on Sunday inaugurated a new satellite branch in Bal'ama district of Mafraq governorate.The ready-made garment factory will employ 60 Jordanian men and women from the district in its first phase, which will reach 150 by the end of this year, bringing the total number of satellite branches in the Kingdom to 36.During the opening ceremony, which was attended by several public officials and a number of the district's dignitaries, Bakkar stated establishment and operation of these satellite branches is a royal initiative, which were implemented by the ministry since 2008.Bakkar added that this initiative provides operational support to investors under Employment-Technical and Vocational Education and Training Fund (E-TVET Fund), which covers 50% of the minimum wage for each worker, a JD25 transportation allowance, and a JD25 monthly contribution in Social Security Corporation for each beneficiary.He stated establishment of these satellite branches aims to promote development in Jordan's rural areas, desert regions, and refugee camps nationwide."This initiative empowers young Jordanian men and women by providing them with job opportunities near their homes and secure the necessary skills through the Vocational Training Corporation," he pointed out.Noting the private sector's role as the primary partner in establishing and expanding satellite branches, he said the government is working to empower it to provide more job opportunities for Jordanian youth.Bakkar also commended Bal'ama Municipality for providing the site for the satellite branch within its boundaries.