General Staff Confirms Strikes On Russian Kapustin Yar Training Ground And Several Targets In Temporarily Occupied Territories
On Saturday, February 7, Ukrainian defenders struck an area where enemy forces were concentrated near the temporarily occupied Krasnohirske in the Zaporizhzhia region. On the night of February 8, they hit a Russian military supply depot in the area of the temporarily occupied Rozivka.
In the Donetsk region, defenders struck a Russian drone control center in the area of the temporarily occupied Novoekonomichne.
As reported by Ukrinform, during January, the Defense Forces carried out a series of successful strikes targeting the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, in particular, using domestically produced FP-5 Flamingo missiles.Read also: Air Defense Forces destroy 69 of more than 100 Russian drones
It has been preliminarily established that the Oreshnik complex is based on the territory of Kapustin Yar. Russia likely launched strikes on the Lviv region from there on January 8.
Photo: unsplash
