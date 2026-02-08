Enemy Attacks Naftogaz Facility In Poltava Region At Night

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Sergii Koretskyi, Chairman of the Board & CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine, reported this on Facebook.

“On the night of February 8, Russian troops carried out another massive attack on Naftogaz Group facilities in the Poltava region. They used drones. There were hits. Assets and equipment were damaged. There were no casualties,” the statement said.

Units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are on site.

Emergency crews, technical services, and all relevant units are working intensively to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

“This is already the 19th targeted Russian attack on Naftogaz facilities since the beginning of the year,” Koretskyi said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Naftogaz stopped technological processes at the facility, which the Russians attacked in western Ukraine on the morning of January 27.