Iranian FM: Tehran Weighs Next Steps After US Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Tehran is reviewing the outcome of its talks with the US, underscoring that Iran rejects Washington's demand for zero uranium enrichment.
Speaking at a press conference in an event in Tehran on foreign policy and diplomatic history, Araghchi said both sides generally favor continuing negotiations, but a final decision will be made in the two capitals.
He went on to say Iran underlined in last Friday's talks that enrichment must continue, describing it as a scientific achievement.
Araghchi said there was no direct meeting with US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, aside from a brief handshake, which he described as routine.
Regional countries helped encourage the resumption of talks, he added, saying their involvement could support any deal but not guarantee it.
Iran is ready to address any questions or ambiguity about the aims of its nuclear program, he mentioned, stressing diplomacy as the only way to provide reassurance.
Araghchi held indirect talks in Muscat, Oman, last Friday with Witkoff and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law. (pickup previous)
