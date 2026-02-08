403
Arab League: Kuwait To Host Arab Media Cmte, Ministerial Meetings
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- The Arab League announced on Sunday that Kuwait will host, next Tuesday, the 104th session of the Permanent Committee for Arab Media and the 22nd ordinary session of the Executive Bureau of the Council of Arab Information Ministers.
In a statement, Assistant Secretary General for Media and Communication Ambassador Ahmad Khattabi said the meetings will address continued media support for the Palestinian cause due to current developments, along with a range of initiatives aimed at advancing joint Arab media action.
He explained that the agenda includes activating mechanisms of the Arab media outreach plan abroad, strengthening the phased plan of the media strategy to combat terrorism, reviewing recommendations of a team of experts on media and information literacy.
In addition, the Arab officials would be discussing a media plan to address environmental issues and climate change in the Arab world.
Ambassador Khattabi pointed out that meeting will cover the executive program of the Arab Media Map for Sustainable Development Goals 2030, recommendations of the Arab Committee for Electronic Media, preparation of a law to regulate digital media and a practical plan for negotiations with international media companies.
He noted that other elements include recommendations approved by the International Arab Media Dialogue Forum and approving the theme of the 10th Arab Media Excellence Award, which will focus on media and artificial intelligence.
Ambassador Khattabi expressed confidence that Kuwait's election by the Council of Arab Information Ministers session held last November at the Arab League headquarters to chair the Executive Bureau and contribute to continued support in strengthening joint Arab media cooperation during its term. (end)
