Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait, Qatar Premiers Hold Talks On Bilateral Ties


2026-02-08 07:03:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah held on Sunday talks with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani at Bayan Palace.
The talks reviewed the bilaterial ties between the two countries and ways to further strengthen cooperation across various fields.
Discussions also covered the latest developments in the regional and international arenas.
On the Kuwaiti side, the talks were attended by Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakhil, Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of the Prime Minister's Diwan Sheikh Khaled Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, and Assistant Foreign Minister for GCC Affairs Ambassador Najeeb Al-Bader.
On the Qatari side, the talks were attended by Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al-Thani, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi and Qatar's Ambassador to Kuwait Ali bin Abdullah Al-Mahmoud. (end)
sar


MENAFN08022026000071011013ID1110711459



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search