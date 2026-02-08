403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait, Qatar Premiers Hold Talks On Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah held on Sunday talks with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani at Bayan Palace.
The talks reviewed the bilaterial ties between the two countries and ways to further strengthen cooperation across various fields.
Discussions also covered the latest developments in the regional and international arenas.
On the Kuwaiti side, the talks were attended by Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakhil, Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of the Prime Minister's Diwan Sheikh Khaled Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, and Assistant Foreign Minister for GCC Affairs Ambassador Najeeb Al-Bader.
On the Qatari side, the talks were attended by Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al-Thani, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi and Qatar's Ambassador to Kuwait Ali bin Abdullah Al-Mahmoud. (end)
sar
The talks reviewed the bilaterial ties between the two countries and ways to further strengthen cooperation across various fields.
Discussions also covered the latest developments in the regional and international arenas.
On the Kuwaiti side, the talks were attended by Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakhil, Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of the Prime Minister's Diwan Sheikh Khaled Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, and Assistant Foreign Minister for GCC Affairs Ambassador Najeeb Al-Bader.
On the Qatari side, the talks were attended by Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al-Thani, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi and Qatar's Ambassador to Kuwait Ali bin Abdullah Al-Mahmoud. (end)
sar
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment