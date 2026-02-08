Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Flags Off 4,000 E-Buses On Govt Anniversary

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasising a shift toward female leadership in governance. In a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the BJP-led Delhi government, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and BJP National President Nitin Nabin officially flagged off a massive fleet of 4,000 electric buses, making Delhi's EV fleet the largest in the country. Gupta credited the team's 365-day effort, saying women-led development is thriving under PM Modi's guidance adding that the event served as both a milestone for urban mobility and a celebration of the administration's "women-led development" philosophy.

"This is the wonder of PM Modi's leadership: the women's driver, the women's secretary, and the women's chief minister, where women-led development is possible in the country. I am pleased that on 8th February, we are able to serve the people of Delhi, thanks to their trust and blessings. A large fleet of 4,000 EV buses has been handed over to the people of Delhi, making it the largest in the country. I am pleased that all our ministers and the entire government have been working for Delhi for 365 days," she said.

Massive Boost to Urban Mobility

The addition of 4,000 electric buses aims to drastically reduce the city's carbon footprint and modernise public transit. CM Rekha Gupta was joined by Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, and National President Nitin Nabin.

CM Gupta, along with Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma and BJP National President Nitin Nabin, flagged off electric buses and the Delhi-Panipat bus service to mark the BJP-led government's first year in office.

CM Slams Previous Govt's 'Years of Neglect'

Addressing a gathering, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the people of Delhi ended years of neglect in development by electing the BJP government. "For eleven years, Delhi lagged behind in development. The hopes and aspirations of the people of Delhi withered away. Delhi stopped dreaming of development. The people of Delhi were left without basic amenities such as water, sewage, and healthcare. But in the 2025 assembly elections, the people of Delhi gave a befitting reply to those who claimed to be the masters of Delhi," CM Gupta said.

'Befitting Reply to Arrogant Kejriwal'

"Arrogant Kejriwal used to say, 'You will have to be reborn to defeat me.' But the people of Delhi, in this very lifetime, in this very Ramlila Maidan, changed the atmosphere of Delhi by forming the BJP government. The people of Delhi showed that if they can elevate someone to a position of power with love and affection, they also know how to bring them down," he said.

'Fulfilling Promises': Transport Minister

Further, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said the BJP government is fulfilling its promises as it completed one year in office, announcing the introduction of 500 electric buses and improved connectivity between Delhi and Panipat. (ANI)

