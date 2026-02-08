Couple's Private Video Leak From Hotel Room Sparks Outrage, Investigation Underway

A couple's private video leak is causing a huge stir. Hidden cameras secretly filmed their intimate moments in a hotel room and are being sold online.

Eric (name changed) was shocked to find a video of himself and his partner from a hotel stay on an adult site. The footage was secretly filmed and broadcast to thousands.

Despite being illegal in China, the 'spy-cam porn' network is growing. A BBC investigation found thousands of such videos from hotel rooms being sold on various websites.

Videos are promoted via Telegram. A BBC probe uncovered an agent called 'AKA' who provided live feeds from hotel rooms for a monthly fee, with thousands of videos archived.

Based on social media and research, a camera was found in a hotel room in Zhengzhou, Central China. It was hidden inside a wall vent facing the bed, wired to the power.