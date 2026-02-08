Bright Side Stories: Bhind Family Rejects Huge Dowry Offer, Says 'Marriage Is Not A Deal'

In Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, the groom's father Anoj Pathak returned Rs 51 lakh offered as dowry during his son Akarsh Pathak's wedding with Aniksha from Jabalpur. He accepted only Rs 1 and a coconut, saying marriage is a relationship, not a deal.

A wedding in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh has drawn wide attention after the groom's father refused to accept Rs 51 lakh offered as dowry and returned the entire amount. He accepted only Rs 1 and a coconut as part of the ritual, as reported by Aaj Tak.

The decision has been praised locally as a clear stand against the dowry system and a reminder that marriage is a bond, not a financial deal.

The marriage of Akarsh Pathak, son of Anoj Pathak from Khidkiya Mohalla in Bhind, was fixed for February 5 at Jagdish Marriage Garden in the city. The bride, Aniksha, is the daughter of Vinod Upadhyay from Jabalpur. During the traditional lagun-phaldan ceremony, the bride's family placed Rs 51 lakh as per customary practice. Many relatives and guests were present when the unexpected decision was taken.

At the moment when the amount was presented, Anoj Pathak publicly refused to take the money. He returned the full Rs 51 lakh and said the family had come to conduct a marriage, not to make a deal. He agreed to accept only Rs 1 and a coconut so that the ritual could continue. The step surprised those present and quickly became the main talking point of the ceremony.

Anoj Pathak explained that he wanted a daughter in his home, not wealth. He said relationships are built on affection, respect, and values, not on money. According to him, taking dowry goes against his principles. He also shared that he has two sons and always believed their marriages should bring daughters into the family, not financial transactions.

Families initially confused but later welcomed decision

For a moment, the bride's family felt worried and thought the refusal might be due to displeasure. Later, after relatives spoke and the situation was clarified, they understood that the decision was meant as a social message. The mood changed from tension to relief, and the families continued the ceremony with happiness. Many guests said the moment was emotional and inspiring.

Residents and attendees said that in many parts of the country, dowry still puts heavy financial pressure on the bride's family. Loans, social pressure, and fear of insult often make weddings stressful. In this context, returning such a large amount was seen as a powerful example. People noted that the act was less about money and more about sending a message that daughters are not a burden.

Decision praised as social message beyond one wedding

Locals have widely appreciated the gesture, saying it challenges greed and encourages simple, respectful marriages. Several people said the step shows that change is possible when families take a clear stand. By accepting only a token Rs 1 and a coconut, the Pathak family highlighted that trust and good values matter more than wealth in building lifelong relationships.