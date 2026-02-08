Air Defense Forces Destroy 69 Of More Than 100 Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

According to the military, starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 7, the invaders launched 101 drones of various types, including Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas, at Ukraine.

The launches were carried out from the Russian cities of Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Shatalovo.

About 70 enemy targets were Shahed-type drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Air Defense Forces shot down/jammed 69 Russian drones of various types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Thirty-two enemy UCAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations, with debris falling on another one.

The Air Force emphasizes that the attack is ongoing. Russian drones are still being detected in the skies over Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of February 8, the Russian army struck Odesa damaging an industrial facility.