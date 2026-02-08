403
Qatari PM Arrives In Kuwait On Official Visit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and his accompanying delegation arrived in Kuwait on Sunday on an official visit.
He was received at Kuwait's International Airport by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
The Qatari premier was also welcomed by Head of the Amiri Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakhil, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Acting Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Aziz Al-Dihani, Assistant Foreign Minister for GCC Affairs Ambassador Najib Al-Bader, Qatar's Ambassador to Kuwait Ali Al-Mahmoud, and senior state officials. (end)
