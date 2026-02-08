Always Feeling Sleepy? 7 Reasons Why Your Energy Levels Are Low

Feeling sleepy all the time is a common issue today. Even after enough rest, constant fatigue can affect daily life. Discover the main reasons behind excessive tiredness and why your body may lack energy throughout the day.

Excessive fatigue is a common issue. Many complain that tiredness persists despite rest. Habits like long work hours, stress, and unhealthy food can disrupt your sleep rhythm.

While napping can be good, it can affect your nighttime sleep. A study in Nature and Science of Sleep shows naps over 30 mins delay night sleep.

Thyroid disorders, including hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) and hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid), can cause weakness, fatigue, and other symptoms.

Vitamin deficiencies can cause weakness in bones and joints, muscle fatigue, and other related symptoms.

Stress raises cortisol levels. This can lead to excessive fatigue and difficulty sleeping.

Phones and laptops emit blue light that suppresses melatonin. This tricks the brain into thinking it's still daytime, which in turn delays sleep.

Anxiety and depression can cause negative thoughts. According to the Journal of Cellular and Molecular Medicine, sleep problems affect about 90% of people with depression.