T20 WC: 'Nice To Start With A Few Runs Under Your Belt,' Says Seifert After Match-Winning 65 Against Afghanistan

Chennai, Feb 8 (IANS) Tim Seifert's calm yet aggressive knock set the tone as New Zealand opened their T20 World Cup campaign with a confident five-wicket win over Afghanistan on Sunday, chasing down 183 with 15 balls to spare, and the 31-year-old said that he felt good to have gotten a few runs under his belt at the start of the tournament amid 'tough conditions' at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Named Player of the Match for his decisive 65 off 42 balls, Seifert played a pivotal role in steadying New Zealand after an early wobble.

“Personally, it's always nice to start the tournament with a few runs under your belt. But the main thing is we got the win. Tough conditions as well out there. Lost a couple of early wickets, so it's nice to get the job done,” he said during the post-match presentation, reflecting on his innings and the importance of the result.

New Zealand were reduced to 14/2 inside the first two overs after Finn Allen and Rachin Ravindra fell cheaply to Mujeeb Ur Rahman, giving Afghanistan early momentum. Seifert, however, counterpunched to ensure the chase stayed on track.

Explaining New Zealand's approach and the conditions on offer in the powerplay, Seifert said,“For us, myself and Finn, we always looked to try and put pressure on the bowlers and we thought pace was going to be easier than spin. And then we just adapted throughout the innings there. And then I thought sometimes the spin actually came a little bit easier than the seam. So it went my way, it's all about the momentum and who you're going to target throughout the innings.”

Seifert's fluent strokeplay, featuring seven fours and three sixes, swung momentum decisively New Zealand's way. His 74-run stand with Glenn Phillips, who struck a rapid 42 off 25 balls, put the Kiwis firmly ahead of the required rate. Even after Seifert's dismissal in the 13th over, New Zealand's depth ensured there were no late hiccups, with Daryl Mitchell and skipper Mitchell Santner finishing the chase clinically.

Asked about his continued consistency and preparation across formats and conditions, Seifert pointed to experience and adaptability, saying,“Oh, yeah, there's always something you're working on, but I think it's just the experience of playing around the world and in some of these franchise leagues and playing with the best players in the world and, you know, adapting to every condition basically out there and also just backing yourself how you want to go about your game.”

Afghanistan posted a competitive 182/6, built around Gulbadin Naib's 63 off 35 balls, but New Zealand's composure in the chase proved decisive as they secured their first two points in Group D. New Zealand will next face the UAE on Tuesday, while Afghanistan take on South Africa on Wednesday.