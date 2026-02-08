403
Jack Lang Resigns Over Jeffrey Epstein Links
(MENAFN) Jack Lang, the head of France’s Arab World Institute, has tendered his resignation following scrutiny over his previous interactions with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which prompted a money laundering investigation domestically, according to multiple media sources.
This decision came after French prosecutors announced on Friday that they had initiated a preliminary inquiry into Lang – an experienced French politician who has held positions as culture and education minister – and his daughter Caroline for alleged “aggravated tax fraud laundering.”
The investigation was triggered by findings from investigative platform Mediapart regarding potential financial connections to Epstein. The documents, however, do not indicate that Lang participated in the late financier’s sexual offenses.
Lang’s name was mentioned hundreds of times in documents from the US Justice Department released at the end of January. Mediapart also reported that Caroline Lang was designated to receive €5 million ($6 million) in Epstein’s will. Both have rejected any allegations of misconduct.
In a letter referenced by a news agency, Lang informed French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot that the “toxic” environment of “personal attacks” could damage “this magnificent institution,” and expressed his wish to “calmly refute” the accusations ahead of an extraordinary board meeting.
