Hemeida Strikes Gold At Asian Indoor Championships

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar's Bassem Hemeida claimed the Men's 400m gold medal at the 12th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships held at the Tuanbo Sports Center in Tianjin, China, yesterday.

He clocked 47.27 seconds to top the field, with China's Chiyu Zheng finishing runner-up in 47.34 seconds. Iran's Arash Sayyari secured third place in 47.59 seconds.