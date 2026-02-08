Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hemeida Strikes Gold At Asian Indoor Championships

Hemeida Strikes Gold At Asian Indoor Championships


2026-02-08 04:14:13
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar's Bassem Hemeida claimed the Men's 400m gold medal at the 12th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships held at the Tuanbo Sports Center in Tianjin, China, yesterday.

He clocked 47.27 seconds to top the field, with China's Chiyu Zheng finishing runner-up in 47.34 seconds. Iran's Arash Sayyari secured third place in 47.59 seconds.

MENAFN08022026000063011010ID1110711101



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search