UDST Showcases Diversity At Festival Of Cultures

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) hosted its annual Festival of Cultures, a vibrant celebration of the university's rich diversity and commitment to global engagement.

This year's event welcomed students, faculty, staff, and members of the wider community to experience an immersive showcase of cultural heritage, traditions, and artistic expressions from around the world. The festival was attended by Dr Salem al-Naemi, president of UDST and distinguished guests, including ambassadors and members of official blade-->

Organised by UDST's Student Engagement and Alumni Affairs Directorate, the festival featured over 785 student participants representing more than 25 countries, including Qatar, Jordan, Palestine, Egypt, Morocco, Indonesia, Nigeria, Syria, Bangladesh, India, the Philippines, Tunisia, Yemen, Pakistan, Sudan, and others. The programme included a flag walk and a dynamic lineup of 15 cultural performances, showcasing each country's unique traditions. Interactive booths offered students the opportunity to share traditional attire, culinary specialties, and immersive cultural exhibits, creating an engaging space for learning and blade-->

Dr al-Naemi said, "At UDST, we are committed to nurturing a campus culture built on respect, openness, and collaboration. The Festival of Cultures exemplifies these values in action, encouraging meaningful interaction among students, community engagement, and the celebration of diversity as a source of strength and creativity. With over 85 nationalities represented on our campus, UDST reflects the rich multicultural fabric of Qatar, a nation that thrives on unity, inclusivity, and the shared pursuit of progress and innovation. Events like this not only brings our community together but also prepares our students to embrace diversity as a catalyst for learning, leadership, and global citizenship."

Themed 'Famous Landmarks of Your Country', it emphasised sustainability, with all materials used in booths being recycled, and the festival also recognised outstanding contributions through a special awards ceremony. The Best Booth award in Africa went to Nigeria, in Asia to the Philippines, and in the Middle East to Jordan. The Best Performance award in Africa was presented to Tunisia, in Asia to Sri Lanka and in the Middle East to Qatar, alongside other categories celebrating creativity, talent, and cultural dedication.

UDST continues to champion multiculturalism and global awareness, with the Festival of Cultures serving as a flagship event that strengthens connections among students from diverse backgrounds.

UDST annual Festival of Cultures